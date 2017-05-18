The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, May 18, 2017

The Scene

PotterCon takes over the Masonic Temple this Sunday

Posted By on Thu, May 18, 2017 at 7:29 AM

Readers lost their minds a few months ago when we revealed to them that a Harry Potter-themed convention was coming to Detroit. And now the day of PotterCon is almost upon us.
click to enlarge copy_of_cc_2.jpg
What started as a way for a group of Hogwarts-loving grown folks to dust off their Harry Potter memorabilia and discuss microscopic plot holes with like-minded people has exploded into a popular adult-only phenomenon of Goblet-of-Fire proportions.

Yes, there will be butterbeer — the producers of the event actually concocted their own recipe for these events. There are alcoholic and virgin varieties because some of us witches and wizards are sober. 
click to enlarge copy_of_drinks.jpg
Don’t expect any guest speakers at this event, but there will be plenty of conversation surrounding microscopic plot holes between fellow fans. There will be a sorting ceremony, a costume contest, Harry Potter trivia, and more.

PotterCon takes place at the Masonic Temple located at 500 Temple Street, Detroit on Sunday, May 21 from 2 to 8 p.m. Tickets are a meager $21. The event is 21 and older only, so don't intend on bringing the kiddos. For tickets and more info go to potterconusa.com.


Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The QLine got the 'Pure Michigan' commercial spoof and it's hilarious Read More

  2. Burn a Confederate flag this Memorial Day at Detroit gallery Read More

  3. Women-owned businesses come together at North End Collective Read More

  4. You can adopt a cat or dog at the Detroit zoo this weekend Read More

  5. Atwater's Rivertown rooftop biergarten opens today Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
FLAVOR
Annual Manual
More...