Anthony Bourdain to produce Detroit TV documentary

Anthony Bourdain.

Executive produced by Anthony Bourdain and Lydia Tenaglia this four-part series fpcuses on the history of Detroit, particularly at its high point. The docuseries, produced by Zero Point Zero, will take viewers back to a time in America when people believed in the power and goodness of big corporations, had high hopes for racial parity, and looked to institutions like unions and the government to solve their problems.

Anthony Bourdain is returning to Detroit.According to, the TV personality is producing a four-part film with the working titleIt is slated for release in 2018 on CNN.Bourdain confirmed the project in an emailed statement to, saying the film “is based on David Maraniss ' tremendous book of the same name" and that he "was inspired by my longtime love and appreciation for a uniquely great city." (Note: The book title is actually called.)Here's howdescribed the project:Previously, Bourdain visited Detroit in 2013 while filming an episode of his CNN show(He wrote an ode to the city before the episode aired.) Before that, he visited the city as part of his Travel Channel show