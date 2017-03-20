Comedy Central's 'Detroiters' is getting a second season

click to enlarge

Detroiters Season 2. We like the sound of that. It premieres 2018. pic.twitter.com/IXhHm8e2SC — Detroiters (@Detroiters) March 20, 2017

Comedy Central's freshman scripted seriesis in the middle of the season, but that hasn't stopped the network from picking it up for round two.has learned that Sam and Tim will be back for another go of Detroit-centric antics.We have often wondered in theoffice if the Detroit-specific jokes were going over the heads of viewers who do not understand the culture of Detroit, but apparently that is not an issue for the TV show.If you haven't watched the show yet (but honestly, what is stopping you?) it follows low-budget ad men Tim and Sam as they traverse the streets of Detroit to pitch that one great ad.The show's Twitter account announced that the second season will be back in 2018.