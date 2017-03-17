City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Friday, March 17, 2017

City Slang

Travel back to the 1980s at the Fox tonight

Posted By on Fri, Mar 17, 2017 at 9:12 AM

The 1980s are a decade that all classic hip-hop fans remember fondly, since it’s when the nascent sound began to sprout wings and fly. Had it not been for revolutionaries like Big Daddy Kane (who is part of this show!) and others, today’s top hip-hop artists would never exist. At this show, those looking for a nostalgia trip will not be disappointed. The concert will feature Jalil and Ecstasy from Whodini, Big Daddy Kane, Slick Rick, Al B. Sure, Force MD’s, Hi-Five, Cherelle, and Doug E. Fresh. This isn’t the first time this great lineup has graced Detroit with its presence, and it hopefully won’t be the last. This show is definitely a must-see for any hip-hop fans looking for a trip back in time.

Friday, 3/17 ; Back 2 the 80s @ The Fox Theatre
Doors open at 8 p.m.; 2211 Woodward Ave., Detroit; olympiaentertainment.com; Tickets are $55.50 - $102.50.
Jump to comments

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Detroit’s celebrated Mosaic Youth Theatre turns 25 Read More

  2. Notes from the Detroit exhibition at Saint-Étienne Read More

  3. A quick look at the 55th Ann Arbor Film Festival Read More

  4. Hold onto your cookies: FOX's Empire to feature Detroit actor Read More

  5. Stars and Stripes Festival will move to Oakland County Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
FLAVOR 2016
Made in Michigan
Best of Detroit
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2017 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation