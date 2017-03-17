Travel back to the 1980s at the Fox tonight

The 1980s are a decade that all classic hip-hop fans remember fondly, since it’s when the nascent sound began to sprout wings and fly. Had it not been for revolutionaries like Big Daddy Kane (who is part of this show!) and others, today’s top hip-hop artists would never exist. At this show, those looking for a nostalgia trip will not be disappointed. The concert will feature Jalil and Ecstasy from Whodini, Big Daddy Kane, Slick Rick, Al B. Sure, Force MD’s, Hi-Five, Cherelle, and Doug E. Fresh. This isn’t the first time this great lineup has graced Detroit with its presence, and it hopefully won’t be the last. This show is definitely a must-see for any hip-hop fans looking for a trip back in time.