The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Friday, March 17, 2017

The Scene

River Rouge to host town hall, bus tour for planned arts community

Posted By on Fri, Mar 17, 2017 at 10:49 AM

click to enlarge SARAH RAHAL
  • Sarah Rahal
Organizers and officials behind a planned arts community in River Rouge will host a town hall meeting and bus tour to entice artists to set up shop and help revitalize the downriver city.

It's a bid to get some of the artists who left the Russell Industrial Center arts complex following a crackdown from Detroit's Building, Safety Engineering and Environmental Department in February.

The meeting will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 25 on the second floor of the City Council chambers (10600 W. Jefferson Ave., River Rouge). A bus tour will depart afterwards, showcasing vacancies in the city's central business district. Following the tour, a light lunch will be offered at The Avenue Restaurant on W. Jefferson.

Interested artists should RSVP with Karl Laub at klaub@cityofriverrouge.org.

The city of River Rouge was selected by Governor Rick Snyder to be included in his Rising Tide Initiative, designed to help economically challenged communities redevelop.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Notes from the Detroit exhibition at Saint-Étienne Read More

  2. Detroit’s celebrated Mosaic Youth Theatre turns 25 Read More

  3. A quick look at the 55th Ann Arbor Film Festival Read More

  4. Hold onto your cookies: FOX's Empire to feature Detroit actor Read More

  5. Stars and Stripes Festival will move to Oakland County Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
FLAVOR 2016
Made in Michigan
Best of Detroit
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2017 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation