Get artsy this weekend in Wyandotte

Looking for an excuse to travel down the river and enjoy the waterside downtown of Wyandotte? Well, the Downriver Indie Craft Fair is pretty much the perfect reason. Inside an old, converted Masonic Temple located just off the stretch of West Jefferson — which the city renamed Biddle Avenue — the Downriver Indie Craft fair will feature over 50 local crafters and artists selling one-of-a-kind handmade goods. The first evening of the craft fair takes place during the city’s Third Friday celebration, which means shops, bars, and restaurants will be offering special deals to patrons.