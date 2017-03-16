Hold onto your cookies: FOX's Empire to feature Detroit actor

click to enlarge

Everyone's favorite Taraji P. Henson endeavor,, is set to feature a Detroit actor when the FOX TV show resumes it's third season on March 22.According to a press release, Revon Yousif will appear in in the 15th episode of the season. It airs on April 26 at 9 p.m.Yousif will play an R&B performer named Harry opposite Terrance Howard's detestable Lucious Lyon and Jussie Smollett's Jamal Lyon.Yousif was born in Detroit, but raised in Sterling Heights and has acted in a couple big budget films such asand, according to the press release, although he's not credited for them on IMDB. His other endeavors include an independent film calleddirected by Kyle Misak and a short film calledYousif's been working on scoring a role on Empire for a while now. He's auditioned for two different roles, and in 2016 made it to the final rounds of a national search for the show's next artist before finally scoring this role.