Hold onto your cookies: FOX's Empire to feature Detroit actor

Everyone's favorite Taraji P. Henson endeavor, Empire
, is set to feature a Detroit actor when the FOX TV show resumes it's third season on March 22.
According to a press release, Revon Yousif will appear in in the 15th episode of the season. It airs on April 26 at 9 p.m.
Yousif will play an R&B performer named Harry opposite Terrance Howard's detestable Lucious Lyon and Jussie Smollett's Jamal Lyon.
Yousif was born in Detroit, but raised in Sterling Heights and has acted in a couple big budget films such as Scream 4
and LOL
, according to the press release, although he's not credited for them on IMDB. His other endeavors include an independent film called 2101
directed by Kyle Misak and a short film called Amnesia
.
Yousif's been working on scoring a role on Empire for a while now. He's auditioned for two different roles, and in 2016 made it to the final rounds of a national search for the show's next artist before finally scoring this role.