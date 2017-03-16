The Scene

Thursday, March 16, 2017

The Scene

Hold onto your cookies: FOX's Empire to feature Detroit actor

Posted By on Thu, Mar 16, 2017 at 11:58 AM

click to enlarge headshot_1.jpg
Everyone's favorite Taraji P. Henson endeavor, Empire, is set to feature a Detroit actor when the FOX TV show resumes it's third season on March 22. 
cookie_i_know_things.gif
According to a press release, Revon Yousif will appear in in the 15th episode of the season. It airs on April 26 at 9 p.m.
cookie_gif_2.gif
Yousif will play an R&B performer named Harry opposite Terrance Howard's detestable Lucious Lyon and Jussie Smollett's Jamal Lyon.

Yousif was born in Detroit, but raised in Sterling Heights and has acted in a couple big budget films such as Scream 4 and LOL, according to the press release, although he's not credited for them on IMDB. His other endeavors include an independent film called 2101 directed by Kyle Misak and a short film called Amnesia.

Yousif's been working on scoring a role on Empire for a while now. He's auditioned for two different roles, and in 2016 made it to the final rounds of a national search for the show's next artist before finally scoring this role.

The Scene

