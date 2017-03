Bro: Quicken Loans is a 'Top 10' place to work according to Fortune magazine

click to enlarge

Quicken Loans, the retail mortgage giant headquartered in Detroit, was placed inMagazine's " 100 Best Companies to Work For " list and even cracked the Top 10, coming in at No. 10.describes local billionaire Dan Gilbert's pride and joy as "vibrant" and that employees have a "great feeling" when coming to work. Just take a look at the websites press photos and you'll see that they really are having fun!"Go long, bro!""I mean, yeah, I'm like 40K deep in student loans, but at least I can ride a scooter around my office.""Think Dan will ask me to go to a Cavs game?"While these perks at Quicken Loans seem amazing, the company has faced some heat with violating labor laws and facing lawsuits from employees. Last year, a judge found Quicken Loans and its affiliates violated federal labor law . The company has also faced issues with not paying workers overtime which resulted in 400 employees filing a lawsuit in Detroit over 10 years ago.So we suppose the ping pong tables and Razor scooters are to distract from all that.