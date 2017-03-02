River Rouge welcomes displaced Russell Industrial Center artists

click to enlarge
-
A swath of downtown River Rouge that's available for sale or lease.
Once a booming industrial town, the downriver city of River Rouge has seen better days. It's been on a downward economic trend for some time now, but city officials are hoping to turn that narrative around.
So, the down-and-out city is opening its arms to artists who were displaced by the recent and sudden closure of two Russell Industrial Center buildings
, which was known as an enclave for artists.
According to a press release sent out this morning, the city will help tenants find affordable studio spaces, homes, and even financial consultations. Former industrial spaces, storefronts, and residential homes are all up from grabs, and the city says they'd rather see them utilized than watch them further atrophy.
“We understand that River Rouge cannot be an industrial-based economy anymore, so the city is willing to become a haven for the creative, industrious, and musical artists who populated the almost 150 studios on Clay Ave in Detroit, and if we can help make the abrupt closing of the former Russell Industrial Center a viable and less stressful option for many, we welcome you” Rick Manore, who is collaborating with the city on this project, said in a press release.
click to enlarge
-
The "Flatiron" building in River Rouge is just one space that will be available for artists.
A phone conversation with Manore reveals his passion for this project. In fact, in 2009 he worked on a similar project (although much smaller in scale) called the Red River Art Center. He took over a building and worked to attract artists to the space. But after a tenant bought the building, the project fell to the wayside.
Now, he's back at it with even more wind in his sails. And with the help River Rouge's Director Of City Development, Karl Laub, and Dan Cooney, a councilman and former mayor, he's hoping to revitalize the city while making it a sanctuary for artistic types.
"I want to see a bunch of creative people working here," Manore says. "And hopefully it will help the city endure and grow. River Rouge is a dying post-industrial city, but it has managed to hang on."
Manore says the city has a diverse population, a "good public infrastructure," and a downtown area that's ripe for this change.
"We cannot be an industrial city any longer," he says. "And we're not going to invite Saks Fifth Avenue, so we have to do it the organic way. We're going to let the artists come in and reinvent the city."
Because of its industrial past, Manore says the city and many of it's buildings are set up for artists who work with heavy metals, glass, or other materials that require more electrical power.
"The city, with its limited resources, wants to put its money where its mouth is," Manore says. "They're really going to be liberal with help. They want to be an integral part of building an artist community."
While the city won't simply be giving properties away, they will be offering plenty of incentives, as well as working as a conduit for those who might need financial assistance. They will also work to connect artists with city officials in case issues arise with properties or landlords.
"They'll have the mayor's home phone number, they'll be able to directly speak with city government," Manore says.
Unlike the culture at the Russell, Manore says there will be an open flow of communication, coupled with a welcoming small town feel.
"We want bands, we want artists," he says. "We want them to feel like there is a community here."