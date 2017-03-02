The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, March 2, 2017

The Scene

Celebrate International Women’s Day at Tangent Gallery

Posted By on Thu, Mar 2, 2017 at 6:18 AM

Robotics expert and upright bass player Zwena Gray will be just part of the all-female musical entertainment. - PHOTO COURTESY IWDC
  • Photo courtesy IWDC
  • Robotics expert and upright bass player Zwena Gray will be just part of the all-female musical entertainment.


It’s not easy being a woman. Between being on the business end of a wage gap, the victim of male violence, and having a reproductive system half the country treats like their own personal battleground, no wonder if feminists sometimes seem defensive: They have their work cut out for them. Everybody, including feminists themselves, question feminism. Whereas good old misogynists get away with never needing to explain themselves.

Luckily, there’s one day a year for women all over the world to let their hair down and enjoy the fellowship of their sisters (and brothers).

It’s called International Women’s Day, and it’s been around for more than a century. All over the world, women are putting together creative events designed to showcase the talent, intelligence, and, yeah, power, of women.

click to enlarge Clown and burlesque performer Mabel Syrup will be part of the proceedings. - PHOTO COURTESY IWDC
  • Photo courtesy IWDC
  • Clown and burlesque performer Mabel Syrup will be part of the proceedings.

One of those events takes over the Tangent Gallery, and the theme is “I Am Woman … What’s Your Superpower?” It’s put on by a cast of local stars, among them Grace Detroit, longtime chanteuse of the Torch with a Twist series of performance events. And this is no dour affair. There will be rock and roll,dwglam, an all-female symphony (or maybe half of one), as well as song-and-dance, fire performance, and more. In fact, thanks to a dose of third-wave feminism, there’s even room for burlesque performers and tap dancers amid all the ability on display.

The gamut is so wide, in fact, that entertainment will range from a sixtysomething rock-and-roller to 15-year-old robotics champion Zwena Gray playing upright bass.

The International Women’s Day Celebration goes down 7-10 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, at Tangent Gallery, 715 E. Milwaukee St., Detroit; suggested cover $10.

Jump to comments

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Robert Sestok debuts a new mural with the opening of Third Man Records' production floor Read More

  2. Lizzie Borden talks about her scrappy, feminist magnum opus, 'Born in Flames' Read More

  3. Dick Gregory fights for justice — with comedy Read More

  4. 18 ways to feel joy in metro Detroit this week Read More

  5. Reflecting on the life and career of Susanne Hilberry Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
FLAVOR 2016
Made in Michigan
Best of Detroit
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2017 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation