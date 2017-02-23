Thursday, February 23, 2017
This parrot singing 'Monster' by Rihanna and Eminem is the best thing you'll see all day
Posted
By Jack Roskopp
on Thu, Feb 23, 2017 at 12:04 PM
Or it may be the most terrifying thing you see, depending on your views towards parrots.
YouTube user Edilson Barros posted the video of a parrot singing along to the tune of Rihanna and Eminem's 2014 summer hit "Monster" and it is glorious.
Sadly, the parrot doesn't rap Eminem's part of the song, but it is hilarious watching it give Rihanna a run for her money with the chorus. Thanks, internet!
Tags: Parrot, Eminem, Rihanna, viral video, Image