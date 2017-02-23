City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 23, 2017

City Slang

Ann Arbor venue Blind Pig listed for sale

Posted By on Thu, Feb 23, 2017 at 7:14 PM

PHOTO BY BRUCE GIFFIN
  • Photo by Bruce Giffin
After months of rumors, Ann Arbor music venue the Blind Pig is officially up for sale. Swisher Commercial listed the building on Thursday, which includes the venue and its attached 8 Ball Saloon bar.

Founded in 1971, the club is famous for hosting an early gig by Nirvana, who sang the praises of the venue. It has also featured performances from then-up-and-comers R.E.M., Sonic Youth, and Soundgarden, among many others.

No asking price is listed. The building's credentials as a popular nightclub and venue are touted in the post, so hopefully the future buyer will maintain it as a music spot. It seems like a no-brainer, what with all college-aged students with a disposable income at the University of Michigan — otherwise, options for pop and rock music are slim, besides occasional crossover gigs at folk venue the Ark or infrequent musical programming at the Michigan Theatre.

Then again, it might be futile. In recent years, Ann Arbor has become increasingly gentrified.

"If they close down, I don't know what is going to happen," Scott Morgan of the Rationals told MLive. "The last thing they need is more high-priced condos."
Related The 8 Ball Saloon: Ann Arbor's escape from the college crowd
By Lee DeVito
Food & Drink

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. This parrot singing 'Monster' by Rihanna and Eminem is the best thing you'll see all day Read More

  2. Dick Gregory fights for justice — with comedy Read More

  3. The Erotic Poetry and Music Festival is 30 years strong and throbbing Read More

  4. 'Family Guy' made a pretty awful joke about Flint's water in latest episode Read More

  5. Reflecting on the life and career of Susanne Hilberry Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
FLAVOR 2016
Made in Michigan
Best of Detroit
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2017 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation