Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Red Wings will sport special patch for Mike Ilitch

Posted By on Wed, Feb 15, 2017 at 10:21 AM


The Detroit Red Wings announced on Twitter this morning that the players will were a commemorative patch on their jerseys in honor of Mike Ilitch.

In case you missed it, Mike Ilitch died on Friday, February 10. Ilitch not only owned the Red Wings, but also the Detroit Tigers, Little Caesars (and those addicting Hot-N-Ready pizzas), the Fox Theatre, and Olympia Entertainment.

The Red Wings play tonight at Joe Louis Arena against rivals St. Louis Blues (shout out Riverfront Times!) at 8 p.m.

There is a public visitation at the Fox Theatre Grand Lobby today hosted by the Ilitch family. The visitation goes from noon-8 p.m.

