Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Detroit's 19th annual Allied Media Conference is now accepting proposals

Posted By on Wed, Feb 15, 2017 at 11:30 AM

Have something you want to share with aspiring and working media professionals? The 19th annual Allied Media Conference, which focuses on bringing together a community of people who are using media, art, or technology to creatively address social justice issues, returns June 15-18 and they're currently accepting session proposals for this year's conference.

Sessions can fall into one of four AMC "tracks," which include community technology, design justice, poetry and publishing, and sound and revolution. If your proposed session doesn't fall with these four tracks, you can still propose it as part of the "general track."

Proposals should focus on "imaginative strategies" that will encourage "joyful and sustainable activism". The deadline for proposal submissions is March 12 and 11:59 p.m.

If you need more info before putting your proposal together, the AMC peeps are hosting online information sessions at 1 p.m. on Feb. 26 and at 6 p.m. on March 8. See alliedmedia.org for more info.

