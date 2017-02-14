New podcast compares Detroit and Comedy Central show 'Detroiters'

Comedy Central's new show Detroiters shown through the lens of the show's creators — very niche, quirky, and tons of soul. But how does it stack up against the Detroit that we all know and love? Well, this new podcast is here to help.



Detroit vs. Detroiters is a new weekly podcast hosted by local comedians Mike Geeter and Seth Resler presented by Resler’s local comedy website DetroitComedyScene.com. Each episode will feature a different local celebrity guest, the first one being Mark Ridley, founder and owner of of Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle in Royal Oak.



Together, they discussed the show’s presentation of Detroit cultural icons like Temple Bar, Better Made Chips and Mort Crim, among others. They also talk about what makes them want to keep watching and express skepticism over the use of the phrase “hot dog” instead of “coney.”

If you’re not interested in Detroiters talk, then maybe the second half focusing on the fascinating career of Mark Ridley will be more enticing. He talks about the road to starting his club in Royal Oak and shares stories about Tim Allen, Jon Stewart and Robin Williams.

Listeners can expect a new episode every week within a few days of the new episodes airing (there are 10 scheduled for the first season). In keeping with the Detroit spirit, their rating scale for each episode: a scale of 1 to 5 coneys.