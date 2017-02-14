Jimmy Fallon pokes fun at Betsy DeVos and her misspelling department on 'Tonight Show'

Betsy DeVos hasn't had the smoothest transition since she bought her way into becoming Education Secretary — blocked by protestors, dragged by Twitter, and now, dealing with insane typos on her department's Twitter account.
In case you missed it, the U.S. Department of Education's tweeted a photo of W.E.B. Du Bois but spelled it "W.E.B. DeBois, which is not correct. Oh, and then they misspelled "apologies" in an actual apology tweet.
On Monday night, Jimmy Fallon interviewed Betsy DeVos (aka Tonight Show writer and fantastic comedian Jo Firestone) about the Department of Edu-Cash-Cab's flubbed tweet. Her sincerest apologizes go out to W.E.B. DeBoys and W.E.B. DeGirls.