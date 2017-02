click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

We have a special place in our hearts for the annual Dirty Show at the Russel Industrial Center. This year, the sex art show turned the big 18 and did not fail to disappoint. Here are some of our favorite shots from night one of the dirty, dirty show.Want to see more Dirty Show pics? Click here!