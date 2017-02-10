Betsy DeVos asked Twitter a question and everyone dragged her with a response

Day 1 on the job is done, but we’re only getting started. Now where do I find the pencils? :) pic.twitter.com/0vRKF1opE9 — Betsy DeVos (@BetsyDeVos) February 9, 2017

@BetsyDeVos not in the thousands of public schools that can barely afford supplies. Looking forward to you cleaning that lil issue up. — Erin Weaver (@ByErinWeaver) February 9, 2017

@BetsyDeVos This isn't funny. You couldn't answer basic questions about education during your hearing. — Bill Shapiro (@Bill_Shapiro) February 9, 2017

@BetsyDeVos At the store. Something you should know: we teachers buy pencils and supplies for our classes with our OWN money. — Robin McCauley Lynch (@RobinMcCauley) February 9, 2017

In the fucking classroom where you've never been. https://t.co/7P3s5Pq82c — Jack Roskopp (@jackroskopp) February 9, 2017

@BetsyDeVos I don't know, maybe go to a public school and get one? — USC (@AlumniUSC) February 9, 2017