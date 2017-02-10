The Scene

Friday, February 10, 2017

Betsy DeVos asked Twitter a question and everyone dragged her with a response

Posted By on Fri, Feb 10, 2017 at 9:58 AM

After senate Republicans decided that getting paid is more important than the future of our countries education system, Betsy DeVos took to Twitter to give herself a pat on the back while asking the question "now where do I find the pencils? :)"

The little joke that DeVos made was totally harmless, but Twitter pointed out to the new Secretary of Education that teachers sometimes have to purchase their own school supplies for students because of lack of funds.

Twitter responded appropriately.


DeVos reportedly addressed the education department staff for the first time on Wednesday to clear the air after the backlash she has received.

“The events of the last few weeks have likely raised more questions and spawned more confusion than they have brought light and clarity,” Devos said. “So, for starters, please know I’m a ‘door open’ type of person who listens more than speaks.”

She also called the process of getting confirmed "kind of a bear" but let the staff know that she is "committed to working with you to make this the case.”

