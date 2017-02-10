Betsy DeVos asked Twitter a question and everyone dragged her with a response

The little joke that DeVos made was totally harmless, but Twitter pointed out to the new Secretary of Education that teachers sometimes have to purchase their own school supplies for students because of lack of funds.
Day 1 on the job is done, but we’re only getting started. Now where do I find the pencils? :) pic.twitter.com/0vRKF1opE9— Betsy DeVos (@BetsyDeVos) February 9, 2017
@BetsyDeVos not in the thousands of public schools that can barely afford supplies. Looking forward to you cleaning that lil issue up.— Erin Weaver (@ByErinWeaver) February 9, 2017
@BetsyDeVos This isn't funny. You couldn't answer basic questions about education during your hearing.— Bill Shapiro (@Bill_Shapiro) February 9, 2017
@BetsyDeVos At the store. Something you should know: we teachers buy pencils and supplies for our classes with our OWN money.— Robin McCauley Lynch (@RobinMcCauley) February 9, 2017
In the fucking classroom where you've never been. https://t.co/7P3s5Pq82c— Jack Roskopp (@jackroskopp) February 9, 2017
@BetsyDeVos I don't know, maybe go to a public school and get one?— USC (@AlumniUSC) February 9, 2017
