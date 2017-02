Betsy DeVos asked Twitter a question and everyone dragged her with a response

Day 1 on the job is done, but we’re only getting started. Now where do I find the pencils? :) pic.twitter.com/0vRKF1opE9 — Betsy DeVos (@BetsyDeVos) February 9, 2017

@BetsyDeVos not in the thousands of public schools that can barely afford supplies. Looking forward to you cleaning that lil issue up. — Erin Weaver (@ByErinWeaver) February 9, 2017

@BetsyDeVos This isn't funny. You couldn't answer basic questions about education during your hearing. — Bill Shapiro (@Bill_Shapiro) February 9, 2017

@BetsyDeVos At the store. Something you should know: we teachers buy pencils and supplies for our classes with our OWN money. — Robin McCauley Lynch (@RobinMcCauley) February 9, 2017

In the fucking classroom where you've never been. https://t.co/7P3s5Pq82c — Jack Roskopp (@jackroskopp) February 9, 2017

@BetsyDeVos I don't know, maybe go to a public school and get one? — USC (@AlumniUSC) February 9, 2017

After senate Republicans decided that getting paid is more important than the future of our countries education system, Betsy DeVos took to Twitter to give herself a pat on the back while asking the question "now where do I find the pencils? :)"The little joke that DeVos made was totally harmless, but Twitter pointed out to the new Secretary of Education that teachers sometimes have to purchase their own school supplies for students because of lack of funds.Twitter responded appropriately.DeVos reportedly addressed the education department staff for the first time on Wednesday to clear the air after the backlash she has received.“The events of the last few weeks have likely raised more questions and spawned more confusion than they have brought light and clarity,” Devos said. “So, for starters, please know I’m a ‘door open’ type of person who listens more than speaks.”She also called the process of getting confirmed "kind of a bear" but let the staff know that she is "committed to working with you to make this the case.”