Dlectricity festival call for entries deadline is coming up

Photo by Michelle and Chris Gerard
Dlectricity, Detroit's festival of lights, will return to Midtown Sept. 22-23, 2017.
Last seen in 2014 (OK, so it's not exactly a biennale), Dlectricity showcases illuminated art installations from local, national, and international artists in Midtown, transforming the neighborhood into a walkable Nuit Blanche
festival. In past years, that included video projections, sculptures, interactive art, and more. (See a slideshow of 35 images from 2014's Dlectricity festival
.) And as in past years, Dlectricity has an open call for entries.
According to a press release, "criteria for selection will include creativity, innovation and suitability." Accepted projects will be funded up to $3,000, and artists will also receive a $1,000 honorarium.
The application deadline is Feb. 28. See dlectricity.com
for details. Selected projects will be announced in May 2017.
Read our 2014 Dlectricity feature here
.
