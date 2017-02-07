The Scene

Tuesday, February 7, 2017

The Scene

Dlectricity festival call for entries deadline is coming up

Posted By on Tue, Feb 7, 2017 at 3:32 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MICHELLE AND CHRIS GERARD
  • Photo by Michelle and Chris Gerard
Dlectricity, Detroit's festival of lights, will return to Midtown Sept. 22-23, 2017.

Last seen in 2014 (OK, so it's not exactly a biennale), Dlectricity showcases illuminated art installations from local, national, and international artists in Midtown, transforming the neighborhood into a walkable Nuit Blanche festival. In past years, that included video projections, sculptures, interactive art, and more. (See a slideshow of 35 images from 2014's Dlectricity festival.) And as in past years, Dlectricity has an open call for entries.

According to a press release, "criteria for selection will include creativity, innovation and suitability." Accepted projects will be funded up to $3,000, and artists will also receive a $1,000 honorarium.

The application deadline is Feb. 28. See dlectricity.com for details. Selected projects will be announced in May 2017.

Read our 2014 Dlectricity feature here.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY DAVID LEWINSKI
  • Photo by David Lewinski

