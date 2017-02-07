The Scene

Tuesday, February 7, 2017

A cop comedy set in Detroit is coming to CBS

Posted By on Tue, Feb 7, 2017 at 8:18 AM

SHUTTERSTOCK.
  • Shutterstock.
Are TV shows set in Detroit becoming a trend now? CBS has ordered a pilot for a new TV show set in Detroit called Brothered Up, Vulture reports.

The new show, which will come form the executive-producer of the CBS show Man With a Plan, will not stray too far from the buddy cop sitcom formula — two cops who are partners that are wildly different from each other, but are great at solving crimes.

CBS has been called out recently for its lack of diversity in shows, so Brothered Up will star a black actor and a Pakistani actor.

No word on casting decisions, when the show will premiere, or if it will even be shot in Detroit. Oh, and your other favorite new show about Detroit, Detroiters, debuts tonight on Comedy Central. Go watch it.

