Monday, February 6, 2017

VIDEO: Betsy DeVos got the 'SNL' treatment this weekend and it was glorious

Posted By on Mon, Feb 6, 2017 at 10:59 AM

click to enlarge screen-shot-2017-02-06-at-10.46.jpg

We were wondering if Saturday Night Live was going to poke fun at Betsy DeVos (her senate hearing alone was full of outrageous statements that make for comedy gold) and this past Saturday our dreams were fulfilled.

Melissa McCarthy made a guest appearance to play White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and it brought the house down. McCarthy totally nailed the impression of Spicer, even down to the weird gum chewing.

To add another element of wackiness, McCarthy announces that Betsy DeVos will now be taking questions from the press and this is when Kate McKinnon steps in to play the Secretary of Education nominee.

   
McKinnon nails every character that she plays, and her turn as DeVos is another amazing moment for McKinnon. She utters that she knows nothing about "school"but thinks there should be a "school" along with Jesus, guns, and grizzly bears. Sounds about right.

