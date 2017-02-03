This Kalamazoo man protesting Groundhog Day is a hero

If there's one cause we get all agree on, it's that winter sucks and it's too damn cold to do anything. Yesterday was Groundhog Day, and apparently the groundhog saw its shadow which means 6 more weeks of winter.Since protests are busting out left and right over President Trump's Executive Orders, this man decided that 6 more weeks of winter is utter bullshit and deserves a protest of its own.The man's sign reads "#NotMyWeatheran" and "Impeach The Groundhog." So no matter who you voted for in November, (although seriously, are you still happy you voted for Trump if you did?) we think this is a cause that we can all rally behind.