Monday, January 30, 2017

Lawrence Tech launches Detroit co-working space and incubator

Posted By on Mon, Jan 30, 2017 at 4:26 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo
Have a creative idea for Detroit?

Next month, Lawrence Technological University’s Detroit Center for Design + Technology will officially launch the DCDT Design Incubator. Located in Midtown, the space will provide workshops, a co-working space, a fellowship program, an in-house design studio, a gallery space, and a business incubator to help entrepreneurs utilize LTU's resources. The program, which starts Feb. 15, is currently accepting new applicants

The 10-week course offers assistance with branding, legal questions, marketing, and more help to get your idea off the ground, with a prize of two $2,500 seed grants given at the end of the course.

In the fall, the space will also include a Fellowship Program for graduates of accredited art and design schools featuring corporate mentorship and additional funding.

See detroit.design for more information or to apply.

