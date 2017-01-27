The Scene

Friday, January 27, 2017

The Scene

Rejoice: You can stream the first episode of 'Detroiters' before it premieres

Posted By on Fri, Jan 27, 2017 at 10:30 AM

click to enlarge Sam Richardson and Tim Robinson star in the new series. - SCREENSHOT FROM CC.COM
  • Screenshot from cc.com
  • Sam Richardson and Tim Robinson star in the new series.

After trailers and teasers have kept us on the edge of our seats, Comedy Central's new show, Detroiters, is finally here.

The show officially debuts on Tuesday, Feb. 7, but the powers that be at Comedy Central have #blessed us with the first episode before it even debuts. You can stream the episode here.

Look out for our weekly recaps once the show officially starts too.


The Scene

