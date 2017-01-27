Friday, January 27, 2017
Rejoice: You can stream the first episode of 'Detroiters' before it premieres
By Jack Roskopp
on Fri, Jan 27, 2017 at 10:30 AM
Screenshot from cc.com
Sam Richardson and Tim Robinson star in the new series.
After trailers and teasers have kept us on the edge of our seats, Comedy Central's new show, Detroiters,
is finally here.
The show officially debuts on Tuesday, Feb. 7, but the powers that be at Comedy Central have #blessed us with the first episode before it even debuts. You can stream the episode here
.
Look out for our weekly recaps once the show officially starts too.
