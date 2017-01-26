The Scene

Thursday, January 26, 2017

The Scene

This historical map of Michigan shows what it looked like before statehood

Posted By on Thu, Jan 26, 2017 at 1:20 PM

In case you missed it, Michigan turned the big old 180 today. That's right folks, 180 years of the Great Lakes and living in a state that looks like a mitten and a rabbit.

But Michigan didn't always have its iconic look. This historic map of Michigan from 1825 (before Michigan officially became a state) shows what the Michigan territory looked like before better mapping technology.


