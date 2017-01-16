The Scene

Monday, January 16, 2017

The Scene

10 things Warren mayor Jim Fouts looks like

Posted By on Mon, Jan 16, 2017 at 3:20 PM

click to enlarge Warren mayor Jim Fouts.
  • Warren mayor Jim Fouts.
Audio recordings of Warren mayor Jim Fouts allegedly using the n-word, c-word, and saying “blacks do look like chimpanzees” were released today by the lovely Motor City Muckracker.

Obviously, Jim Fouts is saying that these leaked recordings are not him, but it still didn't stop us (and the Internet) from thinking of things that Jim Fouts looks like. Enjoy!


1. Mr. Burns from The Simpsons
200-3.gif
Most obvious choice.


2. This guy from Poltergeist 2
giphy-facebook_s.gif
Accurate.


3. A naked mole rat
unnamed-1.jpg
The flapping skin really draws the comparison.


4. Gollum from The Lord of the Rings
200-4.gif
Terrifyingly accurate.


5. Voldemort
200-5.gif
A very, very, bad wizard.


6. Also, Voldemort after Harry kills him in the last movie
unnamed.gif
You can't un-see this stuff, folks.


7. Dwight Schrute
200-6.gif
Forever the Assistant to the Regional Manager.


8. This cartoon vulture
200-7.gif


9. The Crypt-Keeper
200-8.gif
Almost too realistic.


10. And finally, Predator from Alien vs Predator
200-9.gif
This is a strange time to be alive, folks.


Honorable Mentions: Darth Vadar without his mask on, Roger Klotz from "Doug," Skeletor, and a praying mantis.

Tags:

The Scene

