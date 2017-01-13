Exercise your mind and body at MLK Unity March in Hamtramck

click to enlarge
Since most of us will have the day off this coming Monday to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day, why not actually get out in the community to reflect on the importance of the day?
There are a ton of events happening in and around the city, but this one in Hamtramck will exercise your mind and body.
The Hamtramck Committee of the NAACP has organized for a march to take place in the heart of Hamtramck to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
According to a Facebook event
, the march will start at the Hamtramck Community Center, 11350 Charest St, and will end at Zussman park on Yemens St. The march will begin at 11 a.m.
If getting some excursive on a cold Monday morning isn't your thing, you can check out some other MLK Day events. HBO's Issa Rae
will be headlining a discussion at the University of Michigan, the Charles H. Wright Museum
has events planned all day, or check out the Detroit's New Food Revival
that features our very own Serena Maria Daniels on a panel discussion.