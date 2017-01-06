The Scene

Friday, January 6, 2017

The Scene

Tonight: Redford Theatre honors Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher

Posted By on Fri, Jan 6, 2017 at 12:16 PM

click to enlarge Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds circa 2014. - SHUTTERSTOCK.
  • Shutterstock.
  • Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds circa 2014.

Unfortunately for all of us, 2016 had to finish the year with a sucker punch right in the gut: the passing of the iconic mother-daughter duo Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds.

In honor of the actresses, the Redford Theatre is doing what they do best: having a double feature of two of the actresses' greatest films.

The cost is only $8 and you'll get to watch both flicks: Debbie Reynolds starring in The Unsinkable Molly Brown and Carrie Fisher in the iconic movie When Harry Met Sally where she stole every scene that she was in.

tumblr_m6afsmkvz51qbfa4xo1_5001.gif

Amen, Carrie.

The double feature starts at 8 p.m. tonight at the Redford Theatre.

