Friday, January 6, 2017

This video of animals from the Detroit Zoo tearing apart Christmas trees will warm your cold beating heart

Posted By on Fri, Jan 6, 2017 at 11:35 AM


If this doesn't warm your cold beating heart than we don't know what will.

Our lovely friends at the Detroit Zoo took some recycled trees form the holidays and let some of the animals who can stand being outside in 20 degree weather play with them until the trees were no more.

Buffalos, wolves, and some white furry animals that are insanely adorable all have a ball while playing with the trees.

This video only makes me wish that I was a white fluffy animal whose only priority was to play with a tree and not have to deal with a future President who cares more about TV rating than going to an intelligence briefing. Sigh.

