City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 6, 2017

City Slang

Arthur the aardvark singing Eminem's 'Not Afraid' is the best thing you'll see all day

Posted By on Fri, Jan 6, 2017 at 10:28 AM


Just when you thought that the Internet has calmed down on the "Arthur" memes, someone with too much time on their hands created this masterpiece video of Arthur singing along to Eminem's "Not Afraid" from his 2010 album Recovery.

Video editor and possible ruler of the Internet Adam Schleichkorn is known for making mashup videos of children's cartoons singing rap songs (The Barney/Notorious B.I.G. video is also a gem), but this Arthur/Eminem mashup is glorious. Given that the Arthur's angry fist meme took the Internet by storm, it's no surprise that Eminem's angsty song fits so perfectly with the 90's cartoon. You can check out the video above.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Detroiters who cycle all winter have what it takes to 'Bike the Blizzard' Read More

  2. Cher is set to star in a Lifetime movie about Flint Read More

  3. Horoscopes (Jan. 4-10) Read More

  4. Sarey Ruden and the art of name calling Read More

  5. All around goddess Issa Rae to stop by U-M on MLK day Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
FLAVOR 2016
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
The People Issue
Best of Detroit
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2017 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation