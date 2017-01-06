Arthur the aardvark singing Eminem's 'Not Afraid' is the best thing you'll see all day

Just when you thought that the Internet has calmed down on the "Arthur" memes, someone with too much time on their hands created this masterpiece video of Arthur singing along to Eminem's "Not Afraid" from his 2010 album Recovery.
Video editor and possible ruler of the Internet Adam Schleichkorn is known for making mashup videos of children's cartoons singing rap songs (The Barney/Notorious B.I.G. video is also a gem), but this Arthur/Eminem mashup is glorious. Given that the Arthur's angry fist meme took the Internet by storm, it's no surprise that Eminem's angsty song fits so perfectly with the 90's cartoon. You can check out the video above.