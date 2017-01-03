The Scene

Tuesday, January 3, 2017

The Scene

Keegan-Michael Key's new role in 'The Simpsons' is truly fantastic

Posted By on Tue, Jan 3, 2017 at 1:59 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT.
  • Screenshot.
Our very own Keegan-Michael Key is taking on his latest project with great stride — voicing the character of "Jazzy James" on the beloved show The Simpsons. Jazzy James is a washed-up rapper who now sells high-end candles, because of course.

Key's role in the January 15 episode of the Simpsons is a special one. The comedian also joins Snoop Dogg, RZA, and Common as guest stars in the episode. The episode is a Great Gatsby-themed except it is called "The Great Phatsby." Get it?

You can check out a video below of Keegan-Michael Key preparing for this role of a lifetime.


