The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Friday, December 23, 2016

The Scene

LEGO enthusiast and his daughter built a replica of A Christmas Story house

Posted By on Fri, Dec 23, 2016 at 6:05 AM

click to enlarge lego_1.jpg
A New York dad and his 8-year-old daughter spent a considerable amount of time building what would become a true-to-life replica of the house made famous by A Christmas Story and now they're searching for supporters to help make the project an official LEGO creative building kit.

According to an article in the Genesee Sun, it took Jason and Jane Middaugh a good six months to gather all the pieces, build, and perfect the project. And by perfect, we mean it has a working leg lamp. It's so good, producers of the touring musical contacted the daddy-daughter duo in hopes of showcasing it during showtimes.

You can see 28 images of the LEGO Christmas Story house here.

But, they need a little help to keep the project going.

LEGO has a site called LEGO Ideas where people can submit their projects in hopes of the company purchasing their idea. The Ghostbusters and Big Bang Theory creative building sets came into existence via this site, actually.

So, the way it works is that the project has to attract supporters, 10,000 to be exact. You can sign up to be a supporter on the website and it's free.

Right now, Middaugh's project has just over 2,400 supporters, and they have about a year and a half to collect the other roughly 7,600 supporters. If you'd like to support their project you can click here. If it's picked up and mass produced, they'll end up with 1 percent of the net profits.

If this whole things has given you a hankering for A Christmas Story, you can still see the musical at the Fox Theatre or catch the 24-hour marathon starting at noon on Saturday, Dec. 24 on TCM.
Jump to comments

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Why you should shop local at the Detroit Artists Market Read More

  2. This Macomb resident's bird photos are going viral for a very good reason Read More

  3. Detroit-centric indie comedy 'The Pickle Recipe' charms despite flaws Read More

  4. You'll never guess what Michigan googled more than any other state this year Read More

  5. New art installation features Detroit's Black Bottom and Paradise Valley Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
FLAVOR 2016
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
The People Issue
Best of Detroit
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation