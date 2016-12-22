The Scene

Thursday, December 22, 2016

The Scene

VIDEO: This little kid was the real MVP at a recent Red Wings game

Posted By on Thu, Dec 22, 2016 at 11:47 AM


It's always awesome when you go to a sporting event and you see your face up on the big screen, but it's even better when the entire arena cheers for you more than everyone else.

At a home Red Wings game this past Saturday, a little kid was thrown up on the jumbo screen and the crowd adorably cheered on the little hockey fan. He was so cute that when the cameras switched to other Red Wings fans, the crowd immediately booed until the young kid was back on the screen.

The kid's face when the crowd cheers for him makes it all even better. We suggest you watch this whenever you need a pick me up. It's good for the soul.

