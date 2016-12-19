Happy Birthday to Al Kaline

Happy Birthday to "Mr. Tiger" Al Kaline! 🎂🎉 pic.twitter.com/pL7LXmjVg4 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) December 19, 2016

Our very own "Mr. Tiger" turns a sweet 82 today and that is something always worth celebrating.Kaline started and ended his 22-year MLB career with the Detroit Tigers, earning the title of "Mr. Tiger" rightfully so. The man has won 10 Gold Glove awards, a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame, and is forever known as a Detroit legend.Here's to many more birthdays, Al!