Monday, December 19, 2016

Happy Birthday to Al Kaline

Posted By on Mon, Dec 19, 2016 at 11:46 AM

Our very own "Mr. Tiger" turns a sweet 82 today and that is something always worth celebrating.

Kaline started and ended his 22-year MLB career with the Detroit Tigers, earning the title of "Mr. Tiger" rightfully so. The man has won 10 Gold Glove awards, a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame, and is forever known as a Detroit legend.

Here's to many more birthdays, Al!

