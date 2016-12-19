Monday, December 19, 2016
Happy Birthday to Al Kaline
Posted
By Jack Roskopp
on Mon, Dec 19, 2016 at 11:46 AM
Our very own "Mr. Tiger" turns a sweet 82 today and that is something always worth celebrating.
Kaline started and ended his 22-year MLB career with the Detroit Tigers, earning the title of "Mr. Tiger" rightfully so. The man has won 10 Gold Glove awards, a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame, and is forever known as a Detroit legend.
Here's to many more birthdays, Al!
