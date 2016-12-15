News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, December 15, 2016

News Hits

Michael Moore is begging the electoral college to vote for anyone but Trump

Posted By on Thu, Dec 15, 2016 at 12:12 PM

click to enlarge Photo via Shutterstock.
  • Photo via Shutterstock.
Michael Moore, who is outspoken as a rule, has been relentless in his efforts to keep Trump out of the White House, despite his President-elect status.

Shortly after the election, he was already talking about impeachment, but now he's begging the electoral college to vote for anyone but Trump come Monday, Dec. 19.

During an interview with The Last Word host Lawrence O'Donnell, Moore looked directly at the camera and begged the electoral college to cast their votes against Trump — even if those votes aren't for Hillary Clinton.

Moore insists that putting Trump in the White House will put all Americans in danger, especially considering he's said publicly that he will not attend daily national security briefings.

You can watch the whole video here.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Guns, ammo, and Nazi memoribilia for sale at this bizarre Allen Park estate sale Read More

  2. Detroit tops list of 2016's 'neediest cities,' according to study Read More

  3. Detroit-centric indie comedy 'The Pickle Recipe' charms despite flaws Read More

  4. CCS photogs show how streetlights project transformed Detroit Read More

  5. 18 can't-miss events happening in metro Detroit this week Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation