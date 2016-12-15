News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, December 15, 2016

News Hits

Detroit tops list of 2016's 'neediest cities,' according to study

Posted By on Thu, Dec 15, 2016 at 8:30 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
Detroit tops the list of 2016's most neediest cities in a new study released by WalletHub, which compares 150 of the most populated U.S. cities, while factoring in child poverty, food insecurity, and uninsured rates.

Within the report, Detroit also topped lists of highest child poverty rates and highest adult poverty rates. Among cities with the highest food insecurities, Detroit ranked 5.

"In terms of race and ethnicity, poverty rates for African-American and Hispanic individuals far exceed the average for the nation," Michelle Miller-Adams, Professor in the Department of Political Science at Grand Valley State University, says in the report. "In terms of household status, those most likely to be poor are households headed by a single female. Needless to say, children born to African-American or Hispanic single mothers are the demographic group most likely to be poor."

Miller-Adams also points out the fact that minimum wage has failed to rise with inflation — and most of the income gains experienced in the U.S. have gone to the wealthy.

"While the idea of the American Dream lives on, data show that it is a myth," she says. "Children in the US are less likely than children in other developed countries to change social classes over their lifetime. This poses a huge challenge for social policy and explains a great deal of the public distrust of political institutions — our society has failed in one of its most fundamental promises — that people can expect to live better lives than their parents did."

See the full report here.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on News Hits

More by Lee DeVito

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Guns, ammo, and Nazi memoribilia for sale at this bizarre Allen Park estate sale Read More

  2. Detroit-centric indie comedy 'The Pickle Recipe' charms despite flaws Read More

  3. CCS photogs show how streetlights project transformed Detroit Read More

  4. '#DetroitVerificationQuestions' is trending on Twitter Read More

  5. The first full trailer for Comedy Central's Detroiters is here and we can't stop giggling Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation