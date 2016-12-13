The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 13, 2016

The Scene

The first full trailer for Comedy Central's Detroiters is here and we can't stop giggling

Posted By on Tue, Dec 13, 2016 at 4:59 PM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-12-13_at_4.51.46_pm.png
Last month we brought you the teaser trailer for a new Comedy Central show called Detroiters and y'all seemed pretty excited about it.

TBH, we're excited about it too.

Well, Comedy Central finally released the first full trailer for the show it looks pretty over-the-top, yet still hilarious.

Real life metro Detroit natives Sam Richardson and Tim Robinson created and star in the show, and Keegan-Michael Key (who's probably the most famous real like Detroiter to appear on the show) is a cast member. Lorne Michaels and Jason Sudeikis are executive producers. You can watch the whole trailer below.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Scene

More by Alysa Offman

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Photog documents how climate change is already transforming America’s coasts Read More

  2. The Rock is enjoying our snow storm more than you Read More

  3. Obscura Land creates a subscription-based model for printing photography books Read More

  4. Detroit's only first-run movie theater got remodeled Read More

  5. The Silverdome is featured in the new Transformers movie trailer Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation