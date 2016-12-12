Monday, December 12, 2016
The Rock is enjoying our snow storm more than you
Posted
By Jack Roskopp
on Mon, Dec 12, 2016 at 2:40 PM
No snow storm is stopping Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson from visiting the Motor City this holiday season.
The wrestler turned comedic actor Instagrammed a photo of himself after he landed at DTW this morning. The Rock is in town to film a Ford commercial. The actor says that he's been "dreaming about a white Christmas" in the post and he defin got his wish. Bundle up, Dwayne! It's only gonna get colder from here.
Tags: The Rock, Dwayne Johnson, Ford commercial, Image