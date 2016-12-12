Updated: Due to demand, second Detroit John Waters birthday show added

click to enlarge
Updated Dec. 12:
Due to demand, El Club has added a second John Waters matinee show from 1 p.m. ti 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 22. $40 general admission ticket, $75 for Meet & Greet and autograph, and $200 (very limited) for breakfast and a show ticket. See Facebook
for more information.
Originally posted Nov. 30:
Detroit fans of transgressive cult films should leave their calendars open Friday, April 21, 2017: it's the birthday of the "Pope of Trash" himself, John Waters, and he's celebrating in Detroit.
The Baltimore-based director, screenwriter, author, actor, stand-up comedian, journalist, visual artist, and art collector will turn 71 this year, and he's chosen to spend his birthday with a performance and bash at Detroit's El Club.
$40 gets you a general admission ticket to the El Club party and one general admission ticket to a midnight John Waters film presented at the Red Bull House of Art. The selected film hasn't been announced yet — will it be Pink Flamingos
? Polyester
? Cry-Baby
? Whatever it is, you can be sure it will contain explicit and controversial content ... duh.
$75 gets you a Meet & Greet with John Waters, an autographed copy of his latest book, and admission to the midnight movie.
For the super-fans, $200 gets you a dinner date with John Waters, an autographed copy of his latest book, general admission ticket to El Club, and general admission to the midnight movie.
(Keep in mind the show contains explicit and controversial content, duh.)
Last year, Waters was in Detroit to preform a stand-up routine
at the Dirty Show erotic art exhibition.
Check out El Club's website
for tickets and more information.