Table and Bar

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, May 23, 2017

Table and Bar

Olga's Kitchen matriarch turns 91, franchise celebrates with snackers

Posted By on Tue, May 23, 2017 at 6:11 AM

click to enlarge Olga Loizon, founder of Olga's Kitchen, turns 91 today. - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo
  • Olga Loizon, founder of Olga's Kitchen, turns 91 today.
The woman behind the flatbread, Olga Loizon, turns 91 today, and the franchise she created from the ground up is celebrating with Snackers, Snackers, and more Snackers.

In addition to a cinnamon-sugar Snackers windfall for Olga's customers, the Royal Oak location will also premier a special video for Olga and serve a cinnamon-sugar Snackers cake in addition to other birthday activities. The party is this afternoon from 2 to 4 p.m.

Guests can bring a birthday card for Loizon to any Olga's location to receive a free order of cinnamon-sugar Snackers.

Other ways to participate: Share an Olga's Kitchen memory on Facebook or Instagram and tag @olgaskitchen for a chance to be selected as a VIP guest at Olga's b-day party.

If you're currently off Snackers, but would still like to celebrate, you can visit any of the restaurant's 26 locations for two free side items with any purchase, such as a small Olga salad, side curly fries, cup of peasant soup, or a cup of broccoli soup. This offer is only valid today for dine-in guests.

Olga's Royal Oak is located at 30332 N Woodward Ave., Royal Oak. For info on other Olga's location click here.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Table and Bar

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Avalon Café + Bakery takes the upper crust Read More

  2. Top Chef Rebecca LaMalfa takes over brunch at Mabel Gray; Katoi lands at MOCAD Read More

  3. Detroit Tigers announce new Miguel Cabrera candy Read More

  4. Tou & Mai brings bubble tea and other drinkable desserts to Detroit Read More

  5. Your olive oil is likely fake — but these Michigan stores can help Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
FLAVOR
Annual Manual
More...