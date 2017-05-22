Table and Bar

Monday, May 22, 2017

Table and Bar

Top Chef Rebecca LaMalfa takes over brunch at Mabel Gray; Katoi lands at MOCAD

Posted By on Mon, May 22, 2017 at 10:16 AM

Former Top Chef Rebecca LaMalfa will take over brunch duties at Mabel Gray on Sunday, June 4. LaMalfa is now a hot shot in Chicago where she previously worked as the executive sous chef at Trencerhmen before moving on to the chef de cuisine position at Virgin Hotels.

Brunch is served from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and will include an a la carte menu with dishes like green chili huevos rancheros and Michigan cherry sour cream buttermilk doughnuts. LaMalfa and Mabel Gray chef James Rigato became friends during Top Chef season 12.

***

Katoi continues its nomadic existence with a pop up at the Detroit Museum of Contemporary Arts and Design (MOCAD). Two seatings are planned for the Thursday, June 8 dinner that will feature its northern Thai-inspired cuisine. Vegetarian options are available, and the $100 tickets can be found here.


