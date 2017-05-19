Table and Bar

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 19, 2017

Table and Bar

Detroit Tigers announce new Miguel Cabrera candy

Posted By on Fri, May 19, 2017 at 4:02 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo
At a press event at Comerica Park this afternoon, the Detroit Tigers organization and baseball icon Miguel Cabrera announced the launch of a new candy called Bitbits produced by Cabrera-owned Miggy Foods.

“This great project is the result of the hard work and dedication of many people. I am very excited for my family, business partners, and colleagues seeing Miggy Foods come to life, especially launching here in Detroit. This dream is for everyone," the first baseman said in a press release sent to MT.

Made with a base of crispy rice and covered in creamy milk chocolate, strawberry cheesecake, or white chocolate, Bitbits are promised to be composed of natural ingredients and fresh products. Miggy Foods chairman Daniel Satine promised the candy will have "a huge impact in the hearts of American consumers."

A multi-year agreement between the Tigers and Miggy Foods will see "signage displayed on the outfield wall, on the walls of both team dugouts, and on the LED ribbon boards at Comerica Park."

Bitbits will be sold nationwide starting in Michigan, then Florida, Texas, New York, and other locations. A 1.41 ounce bag will be available for $1.09. Larger sizes will also be available.


Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Table and Bar

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Gather, Eastern Market's new campfire concept, opens next week Read More

  2. Avalon Café + Bakery takes the upper crust Read More

  3. New poutinery in the works for the Cass Corridor Read More

  4. Your olive oil is likely fake — but these Michigan stores can help Read More

  5. The Lunch Room's owners are planning a third vegan restaurant Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
FLAVOR
Annual Manual
More...