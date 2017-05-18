Table and Bar

Thursday, May 18, 2017

HopCat to celebrate its Royal Oak grand opening with free Crack Fries

Posted By on Thu, May 18, 2017 at 10:06 AM

click to enlarge Crack fries with cheese from HopCat. - FACEBOOK
  • Crack fries with cheese from HopCat.

Hopcat's new downtown Royal Oak location in the former Woody's launches this weekend.

A rep for the gastropub tells MT the doors swing open at 11 a.m. on Saturday, but, as with all Michigan HopCat openings, you can bet the queue will be long as people clamor for the free Crack Fries. The first 200 customers through the door will receive a card that will get them free fries for a week.

Once you turn you're attention from that, you'll find 100 taps, of which 70 pour southeast Michigan brews. Expect the vintage vibe that you'll find at Hopcat's five other Michigan locations.


  |  

