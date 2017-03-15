The Scene

Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Russell Indistrial Center cancels nude photo shoot fundraiser

Posted By on Wed, Mar 15, 2017 at 12:40 PM

click to enlarge The Russell Industrial Center. - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo
  • The Russell Industrial Center.
Management at Detroit's Russell Industrial Center put the kibosh on a planned nude photo shoot that would help raise money to get the arts center up to code.

The shoot was planned by photographer Thomas Ulch, who told The Detroit News management canceled the event, originally scheduled for Saturday afternoon, after tenants complained.

"I’m in the position, along with many other tenants, that this is going to do more harm than good," tenant Don Davenport told the News. "What’s going to possibly be generated by shooting a bunch of nude people?"

Ulch said he "wanted to raise a couple hundred bucks and bring some positivity to the issue" with the shoot. But the struggling arts complex is going to need a lot more than a "couple hundred bucks." The city cracked down last month, citing safety and building violations and ordering all tenants to vacate.  Estimations have ranged from $250,000 to $500,000 to get the sprawling complex up to code.

The RIC later reached an agreement with the city that would allow tenants to stay while management made the necessary repairs, but about 70 percent of the complex's 140-plus tenants have decided to move, according to The Detroit News. It's not the first time management has had legal entanglements with the city. 
