Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Hallelujah: Food trucks return to Campus Martius just in time for St. Patrick's Day
Posted
By Jack Roskopp
on Wed, Mar 15, 2017 at 12:06 PM
click to enlarge
It's almost as if St. Patrick himself knew that drunk Detroiters would need fast and convenient food to make it through the drinking holiday. That's right friends, "Downtown Street Eats" returns to Campus Martius
this Friday bringing a slew of food trucks to the park every weekday from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. until October.
Friday's kickoff will feature Irish-inspired fare from Delectabowl and Rollin' Stone Pizza, as well as their regular menu items. After Friday, a rotating roster of your favorite food trucks that you regularly see at summer festivals and parties in Detroit will appear in Campus Martius.
Be warned though, if you don't work downtown it may not be worth it to make the trip on a short lunch break. You can also check out food trucks in the suburbs like Ferndale and Royal Oak, or the trucks in Southwest that are equally as delicious.
