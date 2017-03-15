Table and Bar

Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Hallelujah: Food trucks return to Campus Martius just in time for St. Patrick's Day

Posted By on Wed, Mar 15, 2017 at 12:06 PM

click to enlarge Delectabowl. - FACEBOOK.
  • Facebook.
  • Delectabowl.

It's almost as if St. Patrick himself knew that drunk Detroiters would need fast and convenient food to make it through the drinking holiday. That's right friends, "Downtown Street Eats" returns to Campus Martius this Friday bringing a slew of food trucks to the park every weekday from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. until October.

Friday's kickoff will feature Irish-inspired fare from Delectabowl and Rollin' Stone Pizza, as well as their regular menu items. After Friday, a rotating roster of your favorite food trucks that you regularly see at summer festivals and parties in Detroit will appear in Campus Martius.

See also: 18 Detroit food trucks you need to try now

Be warned though, if you don't work downtown it may not be worth it to make the trip on a short lunch break. You can also check out food trucks in the suburbs like Ferndale and Royal Oak, or the trucks in Southwest that are equally as delicious.

