Table and Bar

Email
Print
Share

Monday, March 13, 2017

Table and Bar

National Coney Island comes to downtown Detroit

Posted By on Mon, Mar 13, 2017 at 1:50 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo
National Coney Island's first downtown Detroit location opened this morning.

The quick-service restaurant opened inside MGM Grand Casino's Breeze food court, where they took over Relish's former spot. Including this addition, the chain will now have 18 operating locations in Southeast Michigan. They'll serve their signature coney dogs and Hani sandwiches, along with their traditional offerings, deep fried and otherwise, and the restaurant will be open 24 hours.

In an effort to coney-fy the whole damn casino, patrons will also be able to order their savory menu items at TAP as well as place catering orders.

MGM execs say this partnership is part of their broader plan to give locally owned businesses a platform as well as giving customers the option to patronize local businesses while gambling their money away.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Table and Bar

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Joebar to open Wednesday next to Mabel Gray in Hazel Park Read More

  2. Review: Psychedelic spot Otus Supply pleases on multiple levels Read More

  3. Grassroots group is working to put gerrymandering issue on Michigan's 2018 ballot Read More

  4. A new coffee shop with rotating local roasters is in the works for Kerrytown Read More

  5. On food, race, and power in Detroit Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
FLAVOR 2016
Made in Michigan
Best of Detroit
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2017 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation