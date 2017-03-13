Table and Bar

Monday, March 13, 2017

Joebar to open Wednesday next to Mabel Gray in Hazel Park

Posted By on Mon, Mar 13, 2017 at 10:08 AM


Joebar, a new restaurant/bar that the Free Press reports will offer downtown Hazel Park "working class" fare like bahn mi, pho, fancy grilled cheeses made to dip in bloody mary tomato soup, buttermilk fried pickles, and sandwiches debuts on Wednesday.

Aside from the menu, one of the highlights is the idea of "communal drinking." Booze and beer arrives in large carafes or jugs, and the prices are right: A 16-ounce draft of Miller High Life is $2.50, or $9 for a 64-ounce jug, while a Manhattan will only set one back $5.

The 60-seat space is located next to James Rigato's popular Mabel Gray restaurant, and owner Joe Vaughn brought on one of his neighbor's former line cooks to run the kitchen.

"Joebar is the brother of Mabel. We want it to be complementary to Mabel. This whole thing is about community," Vaughn, a local photographer who is opening his first restaurant, told the Freep.
