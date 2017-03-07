Grassroots group is working to put gerrymandering issue on Michigan's 2018 ballot

click to enlarge

In the 2014 and 2016 elections, Michigan Democrats in state house races received nearly the same or more total votes than Republicans, yet Republicans hold a 63-47 majority. Similar scenarios are playing out in the senate and congressional districts.

The state's lawmakers continue to pass highly unpopular laws and thwart popular proposals, like increasing the minimum wage, yet voters aren't able to kick them out of office.

Sen. Virgil Smith, a Democrat representing Detroit, was re-elected while facing felony charges for shooting at his wife, and didn't let go of his seat until last year when he went to jail for ten months.

In Midland, Gary Glenn — a card-carrying member of the American Family Association of Michigan, a conservative religious organization that the Southern Poverty Law Center labels a hate group — wins his seat with ease.

"It's almost like it’s a one-sided issue because there are very few arguments

to justify gerrymandering," says Walt Long, a Voters Not Politician cofounder. "It’s a real blight on

matter if you're a Democrat or Republican. It just isn't right for anyone."

should not be choosing voters. Voters should choose

a gut level people get that," Long tells MT.















The numbers



According to numbers posted on the Michigan Secretary of State's website, Democratic House of Representative candidates received 2,302,417 in 2016. Republican candidates received 2,283,727 — an advantage of about 18,000 for Democrats.



It should be noted that two of the election's races were for partial terms that end on Jan. 1, 2017. If those aren't included in the math, then Republicans win the raw vote count for the next session by about 3,000 votes. But that doesn't change that Republicans are far overrepresented in the House.



In 2014, Michigan voters cast



The same scenario played out in the Congressional races in 2014. Democratic candidates received 50,000 more votes that year, but Republicans sent nine representatives to Washington, D.C. while Dems sent five. Republican candidates edged Dems in the 2016 Congressional races, but are again sending four more representatives to Washington.



Voters only cast ballots for one senate race in 2016, but in 2014, the raw count came in close to even, yet Republicans hold a 27-11 majority.



Dr. Davia Downey, a Grand Valley State University public health professor involved with Voters Not Politicians, noted that 91 out of 110 races in the 2016 Michigan House race were decided by margins of 10 percent or larger.



Similarly, in Michigan’s 16 races for Congress, the winning candidates won by a margin of at least 13.7 percent, while 12 out of the 16 races were decided by more than 15 percent.



"Politicians, not voters, are deciding who wins,” Downey says.

