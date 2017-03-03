Friday, March 3, 2017
Rejoice: Detroit-area water boil advisory lifted
By Lee DeVito
on Fri, Mar 3, 2017 at 10:47 AM
The water boil advisory for Hamtramck, Highland Park, and a large swath of Detroit that has been in effect since Tuesday has officially been lifted
, according to the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department. The department received a statement from Great Lakes Water Authority this morning indicating that the second round of testing showed no bacterial contamination.
Customers can now drink and cook with tap water. That said, the department recommends customers flush out their taps by running water for a few minutes.
The news should come as a relief to the many tenants and visitors of Dan Gilbert's downtown Bedrock properties, which were mistakenly advised that the water boil advisory did not effect them
for a brief period on Wednesday.
