News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Friday, March 3, 2017

News Hits

Rejoice: Detroit-area water boil advisory lifted

Posted By on Fri, Mar 3, 2017 at 10:47 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
The water boil advisory for Hamtramck, Highland Park, and a large swath of Detroit that has been in effect since Tuesday has officially been lifted, according to the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department. The department received a statement from Great Lakes Water Authority this morning indicating that the second round of testing showed no bacterial contamination.

Customers can now drink and cook with tap water. That said, the department recommends customers flush out their taps by running water for a few minutes.

The news should come as a relief to the many tenants and visitors of Dan Gilbert's downtown Bedrock properties, which were mistakenly advised that the water boil advisory did not effect them for a brief period on Wednesday.
Related Gilbert's Bedrock ignored Detroit area water boil alert for some reason
By Lee DeVito
News Hits

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. First Look: Prime + Proper will be Detroit’s first ‘interactive’ steakhouse Read More

  2. First look: Gather owners talk about ‘campfire’ concept ahead of the restaurant’s March opening in Eastern Market Read More

  3. Review: Gold Cash Gold gets new chef, keeps old favorites Read More

  4. Is a new Babo a sure sign that Ypsilanti is gentrifying? Read More

  5. Mark's Carts will add Himalayan food, wood-fired pizza to its food truck roster Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
FLAVOR 2016
Made in Michigan
Best of Detroit
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2017 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation