Table and Bar

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, March 2, 2017

Table and Bar

Mark's Carts announces the addition of Himalayan food, wood-fire pizza to its food truck roster

Posted By on Thu, Mar 2, 2017 at 5:02 PM

click to enlarge A Wood Fired Up pizza. - WOOD FIRED UP FACEBOOK PAGE.
  • Wood Fired Up Facebook Page.
  • A Wood Fired Up pizza.
Ann Arbor food carters will get to choose from two new options this year as the food truck court is joined by Himalayan Everest Momo and wood-fire pizzamaker Wood Fired Up.

Mark's Carts released the news via its Facebook page along with word that Simply Spanish, Great Grilled Sandwiches, Pita Cruiser, Hut-K Nutrilicious and El Manantial A2 will be returning.

According to its website, Everest Momo is a purveyor of the cuisine of the Sherpa people in Nepal, Bhutan, and Tibet. Their dishes include momos, a dumpling stuffed with different meats and vegetables, and Tibetan Thukpa, a spicy and simple noodle soup, among others. See

MLive reported Wood Fired Up are Harbor Spring transplants who previously rolled all over Michigan for music and beer festivals, but will hang in Mark's Carts for the season to make life easier for the family.


Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Table and Bar

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. First look: Gather owners talk about ‘campfire’ concept ahead of the restaurant’s March opening in Eastern Market Read More

  2. Review: Gold Cash Gold gets new chef, keeps old favorites Read More

  3. Is a new Babo a sure sign that Ypsilanti is gentrifying? Read More

  4. A paczki primer: Fast facts about Fat Tuesday’s treat Read More

  5. Review: Fine food lands at Black Eagle at The Bosco Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
FLAVOR 2016
Made in Michigan
Best of Detroit
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2017 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation