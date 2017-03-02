Mark's Carts announces the addition of Himalayan food, wood-fire pizza to its food truck roster

click to enlarge
Wood Fired Up Facebook Page.
A Wood Fired Up pizza.
Ann Arbor food carters will get to choose from two new options this year as the food truck court is joined by Himalayan Everest Momo and wood-fire pizzamaker Wood Fired Up.
Mark's Carts released the news via its Facebook
page along with word that Simply Spanish, Great Grilled Sandwiches, Pita Cruiser, Hut-K Nutrilicious and El Manantial A2 will be returning.
According to its website
, Everest Momo is a purveyor of the cuisine of the Sherpa people in Nepal, Bhutan, and Tibet. Their dishes include momos, a dumpling stuffed with different meats and vegetables, and Tibetan Thukpa, a spicy and simple noodle soup, among others. See
MLive reported
Wood Fired Up are Harbor Spring transplants who previously rolled all over Michigan for music and beer festivals, but will hang in Mark's Carts for the season to make life easier for the family.